Long Island man gets 20 years in prison for sexually assaulting 2 women at knifepoint

MINEOLA, N.Y. — An Amityville man was sentenced to 20 years in prison Tuesday for sexually assaulting two women at knifepoint last year.

Levar Burton, 25, was convicted on several charges, including robbery as a sexually motivated felony, robbery, sexual abuse and attempted sexual abuse.

On Feb. 27, 2017, a 49-year-old woman was walking home from work in Kings Point when Burton approached her from behind, put a knife to her neck and demanded money, authorities said.

During the attack, Burton brought the woman to the back of a house, rubbed his hands on her chest, unbuttoned her jeans and stole about $200 in cash, authorities said.

About a week after the first incident, Burton approached a 39-year-old woman taking her morning walk and put a knife to her neck, said officials.

Burton took her two cellphones, put them on the ground and told her he would put them in a nearby synagogue where police later found them, according to authorities.

Burton then sexually assaulted the victim, officials said.

At the time of both incidents, Burton was supposed to be delivering newspapers in Great Neck and Kings Point, the Nassau District Attorney said.

On March 12, Burton was taken into custody by Nassau County Police Department.