King Bio recalls 32 medicines for children, infants due to possible ‘microbial contamination’

NEW YORK — King Bio issued a voluntary recall on dozens of children and infant medicines for potential “microbial contamination,” the FDA announced Wednesday.

A small percentage of products produced between Aug. 1 and Aug 4 tested positive for microbial contamination.

The contamination may result in increased infections that could require medical intervention and possibly result in life threatening infections to certain individuals.

Thirty-two products, including medicines for stomachaches, bed-wetting, cough, and chicken pox, are being recalled as a precaution.

King Bio has not currently received any reports of illness or injury.

However, consumers should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they experienced any problems that may be related to using the product.

Consumers who have purchased listed products can contact King Bio at 866-298-2740 or email recall@kingbio.com from Monday-Thursday between 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., EST.