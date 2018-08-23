Halloween dog parade at Tompkins Square Park cancelled

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan — The well-loved Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade has been cancelled this year after organizers say they don’t have the funds.

The event has seen costumed pups parade through the park for the past 28 years, raising more than $200,000 for the green space. But this year, the organizers said they have not been able to secure a sponsor, forcing them to cancel.

The organization posted a statement on Facebook Wednesday.

“Although the parade has grown over the past 28 years, it has always been the creation of a small group of volunteers from the dog park,” the post read.

The city’s Parks Department apparently wanted a “large insurance and liability policy” in order to hold the event, the organizers said.

PIX11 News has reached out to the department for comment.

After news spread about the parade’s demise, a supporter started a GoFundMe to help save it. The fund’s goal is $15,000. By Thursday afternoon, it has raised less than $900.

The parade’s organizers said they hope the event will return “in some form in the future.”

“We are also leaving the dog park with an endowment at City Parks Foundation for it’s maintenance and upkeep for the next 10 years,” the organizers said.