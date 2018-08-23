Gunman accused of shooting Bronx woman 4 times in NYPD custody

NORWOOD, the Bronx — Police busted a man accused of shooting a Bronx woman several times more than six months after the incident, officials said Thursday.

The 36-year-old victim was hit in the chest, right shoulder, left hand and abdomen while inside a Decatur Avenue apartment on a Sunday morning in February.

Douglas Sellers, also 36, allegedly ran from the building afterward. Police identified him as the apparent gunman on March 25.

He was charged with attempted murder, an NYPD spokesman said.

Sellers knew the victim, police said.