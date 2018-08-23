Doctor accused of sexually abusing patient during breast cancer screening may have more victims: DA

MANHATTAN — A doctor is accused of sexually abusing a patient during a breast cancer screening and investigators believe there may be other victims, the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office said Thursday.

Dr. Mark Jackson, 59, allegedly placed his mouth on a patient’s breasts and forced her hand onto his penis during what was supposed to be a screening for breast cancer, investigators said.

The alleged assault happened in September 2017 at the Starting Point Clinic, an addiction treatment facility that also offers health care services, located at 119 W. 124th St., investigators said.

The doctor worked at the clinic for three years and the Manhattan district attorney said “there is reason to believe” there could be more victims.

Investigators said Jackson saw “numerous” patients during his time at the clinic and said many of them were grappling with substance use disorders.

Jackson faces two counts of sexual abuse and one count of forcible touching.

An official with the clinic said that when they learned of the allegations, Jackson was suspended without pay. He’s since been fired.

Anyone with information about Jackson’s alleged crimes or who believes they may have been victimized by the doctor is urged to call the district attorney’s office’s sex crimes unit at 212-335-9373.

The DA’s office said it’s safe to report a crime to them “regardless of your immigration status” and interpreters are available for callers who don’t speak English.