Decorative dog theft, apology spark gentrification conversation in Brooklyn

PROSPECT HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — A woman stealing a decorative dog from outside a Brooklyn bakery was just the beginning of a week-long saga that now involves race, gentrification, the police and an apology that perhaps did not go far enough.

Security camera video shows the thief first kicking then stealing the dog decoration outside The Bakery on Bergen in Prospect Heights last weekend.

Akim Vann owns the recently renovated shop. She said the price of Peabody, her daughter’s name for the dog, is unimportant. Vann said the object has value to her.

“No. 1, it’s theft,” Vann said standing behind the counter. “No. 2, it was a gift and a symbol of the rebirth of my shop.”

When Vann posted the video online, fans of the bakery and the neighborhood raised other concerns. There was a discussion of gentrification and race, as a white woman took from a business owned by a person of color who’s family has been in the community for generations.

“It’s a sense of entitlement and a sense that she isn’t from here and coming into a city and setting up shop and living here then disrespecting the area,” Vann said.

As the dialog was unfolding online, something strange happened: the thief messaged Vann on Instagram.

The message read in part: “Needless to say I feel horrible about it and will get it back to you… I cannot apologize enough… I did not think I was hurting anyone and I realize it was a dumb drunk thing to do.”

But Vann said that wasn’t enough.

“I did not find the apology sincere,” Vann said. “She’s apologizing for getting caught.”

The dog was returned by a hoodie-wearing person, overnight, after the message was sent. Vann is now letting the police handle the theft investigation.

PIX 11 could not reach out to the woman in the video because she has apparently deleted her Instagram account.