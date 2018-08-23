Actress, director behind viral ‘Tinder Trap’ stunt speak out

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANHATTAN — It’s the prank that’s gone viral: a woman duped thousands of men on Tinder to go on a date with her, only for them show up to a competition to win her love.

Now, the masterminds behind the stunt are speaking out.

Director Rob Bliss told PIX11 News on Thursday that he’s been working on "The Tinder Trap" project for two years.

"The idea was, if we were to do that in the real world, would people still be OK with that?" Bliss said. "I think the answer is no."

Bliss, who is also behind the well-known New York City catcalling video from 2014, teamed up with actress Natasha Aponte. During the past two months, dozens of users posed as Natasha on Tinder. In all, they talked with 7,500 people.

Aponte invited them all on a date to a DJ show in Union Square. About 1,000 people showed up.

After realizing they had been tricked, most men left. Others were immediately eliminated based on Aponte's criteria (every man who was under 5 feet 10 inches tall, wore khakis or was named Jimmy were immediately disqualified).

About 100 men competed for her love. Tasks included doing pushups, sprinting around the park and being interviewed by Aponte.

“I think that people who actually competed enjoyed themselves because it was fun, it was lighthearted," Aponte said.

But not everyone agrees. Many of the unwilling suitors tweeted about the ordeal. Critics have called the stunt cruel.

Bliss and Aponte said she is genuinely looking for a partner. Aponte selected a winner and the pair dined at a nearby restaurant after the competition.