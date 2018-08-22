Trump knocks former lawyer in tweet after Cohen’s guilty plea

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says he wouldn’t recommend his former personal lawyer Michael Cohen.

Trump tweeted Wednesday: “If anyone is looking for a good lawyer, I would strongly suggest that you don’t retain the services of Michael Cohen!”

Cohen pleaded guilty Tuesday to campaign-finance violations and other charges and implicated the president in his wrongdoing. Cohen said Trump directed him to arrange the payment of hush money to porn star Stormy Daniels and a former Playboy model to fend off damage to his White House bid.

If anyone is looking for a good lawyer, I would strongly suggest that you don’t retain the services of Michael Cohen! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 22, 2018

Also on Wednesday, Cohen’s lawyer Lanny Davis said his client has information of interest to special counsel Robert Mueller handling the Russia probe.

Davis said the information could include whether Trump knew ahead of time about the hacking of Democratic emails during the 2016 presidential election, knowledge about a possible conspiracy to corrupt American democracy by the Russians and the failure to report that knowledge to the FBI.

Davis also says Cohen wouldn’t want to be pardoned by Trump.

And in a Virginia courtroom Tuesday, onetime Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort has been convicted of financial crimes.