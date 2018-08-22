Truck carrying beer, kegs overturns in New Jersey: report

RUTHERFORD, N.J. — A tractor-trailer carrying cases of beer and kegs overturned Wednesday, causing road closures in the Rutherford area, according to reports.

The Route 3 east ramp to Route 17 north has been closed because of a rolled over tractor-trailer, the Rutherford Police Department stated online at 11:24 a.m.

Drivers should expect delays and detours for the next several hours, according to police.

The overturned tractor-trailer was carrying cases of beer and kegs, northjersey.com reports.

When police arrived on the scene, they found the driver “alert and conscious,” according to the news site.

Police said they are on scene along with a towing company, and that cleanup has begun.

The driver was removed without injury and was treated by Rutherford Ambulance Corps before refusing further medical attention, northjersey.com. reports

No other cars were involved in the crash.