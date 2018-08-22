Tire-slasher strikes again in NJ town, cutting 130 wheels: police

MANVILLE BOROUGH, N.J. – A tire-slasher has struck again in a New Jersey town, this time knifing about 130 more wheels in what has become a months-long mystery to solve.

The destruction was concentrated in the northwest section of Manville, along North Third Avenue and North 13th Avenue, police said.

The first mass-slashing occurred between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. on June 11, according to Chief of County Detectives John W. Fodor and Manville Borough Chief of Police Mark Peltack.

In that case, 40 parked cars within the Northwest section of Manville Borough were hit.

Slashings happened again Wednesday between the hours of 12 a.m. and 3 a.m. This time, the culprit slashed about 130 tires on 80 cars.

Resident Hermando Blanca was one of dozens of people walking nto the Manville Police Department, all with the same complaint: their tires were slashed, leaving them with no way to get work.

Blanca said “it ruins my day.”

Investigators are conducting interviews and searching for surveillance video that may have captured the most recent incident, prosecutor Michael H. Robertson said.

It’s believed that one person is responsible for the vandalism and police said they have a lot of video of him.

After the first slashings, a $750 reward was posted for informtion leading to an arrest. The offer still stands.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477) or submit their tips online at http://www.888577tips.org. All anonymous Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.