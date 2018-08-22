Thieves sought in series of Manhattan truck robberies

MANHATTAN — Authorities are searching for the four men connected to a series of truck robberies in Manhattan.

Police received reports as early as March and as recent as July 31 regarding property being stolen from several food and delivery trucks.

Burglary reports said four unidentified individuals entered parked delivery trucks and removed packages and merchandise from inside.

During one incident, the thieves got away with property valued at just under $9,500, according to police.

In total, the alleged thieves removed nearly $17,000 worth of property from the trucks, police reports said.

The first individual is described as a male with a medium build and was last seen wearing a gray jacket, a black hoodie under a purple/blue baseball cap.

The second individual is described as a male with a medium build and was last seen wearing a black hoodie jacket, black and white scarf, light blue jeans and black and white sneakers.

The third individual is described as a male with a medium build and was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with red markings, light blue jean shorts and black and red sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).