Staten Island comes out to support Mid-Island little league team

PORT RICHMOND, Staten Island — Mid Island Mania is alive and well in Port Richmond, despite Mid Island Little League’s crushing defeat, 10 to 1 against Hawaii Wednesday night.

A packed O’Neils in Port Richmond overflowed with love for the Mid Island team that has captured the hearts of all New Yorkers.

The team had’t lost a game in two years and parents who know the boys say it’s all because they been playing together for so long.

“They’re good kids and they have the right spirit,” Louise Tuite, a fan, told PIX11. “All of Staten Island is so proud.”

Everyone at O’Neill’s was confident going into the game as these Staten Island little leaguers took on Honolulu, one of only two undefeated clubs remaining.

But sadly for Mid Island, their star pitcher Gregory Bruno, who threw a perfect game the first time around and allowed only one run in the second game, wasn’t eligible to play this one because of Little League rules.

Friends and classmates of starting pitcher Chris Bedford, watched with sad faces as he gave up six runs.

His friend and classmate, William Olsen, 11, said he thought Bedford was handling the pressure well. His advice to him? “Stay calm."

“If I were a parent of one of the players, I don’t know if i could watch,” Jerry Nappi, a parent, told PIX11. “I’d be so nervous."

The Doyle family just came back from Williamsport and tried to figure what sadly went wrong with Mid Island, but they are still so proud of their team.

There is still some hope/ Mid Island plays Georgia Thursday. If they win that, they play Hawaii again on Saturday.

And then move on to the World Series if they win that game: