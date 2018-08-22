Serial thieves who robbed 13-year-old and 2 others sought

NEW YORK — A 13-year-old boy is among the victims targeted by a pair of alleged thieves who during their robberies suggest they’re armed with a gun, police said.

Police released photos of the suspected thieves on Wednesday. They said the pair has been linked to at least three robberies in the Bronx and Manhattan on Aug. 12.

At 5:30 a.m. that day, the pair allegedly approached a 51-year-old man who was walking to his car, which was parked in front of 132 Vermilyea Ave. in the Inwood section of Manhattan, and demanded he hand over what he had, all while motioning that they had a firearm. The robbers forcibly removed about $300 from the victim, who was not physically injured, police said.

About 25 minutes later, they approached a 61-year-old sitting in his parked car near Cedar Avenue and West 179th Street in the Morris Heights section of the Bronx. The attackers pulled up their car and motioned to the victim that they had a firearm and demanded his property, police said. They made off with $150 and the victim was not physically hurt.

Then at 7 a.m. that day, they allegedly robbed a 13-year-old boy near West 181st Street and Grand Avenue in the University Heights section of the Bronx, police said. Again, they pulled up to the victim, threatened that they had a gun and demanded his property. The child handed over his cellphone, which is worth about $800. The boy wasn’t physically hurt, police said.

Police sources told PIX11 News the child was walking to church when he was robbed. The attackers allegedly put him in a chokehold and told him, “Don’t scream or I’ll shoot you,” the sources said.

Police did not say whether the pair was actually armed during the robberies.

In each case, the pair was either driving in or fled the scene in a grey sedan.

The attackers are both described as males in their 20s with slim builds. They were both last seen wearing black T-shirts; one was wearing black shorts and the other was wearing grey pants.

Anyone with information about the attacks is urged to call NYPD’s anonymous Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).