SEEKING ANSWERS: New Jersey family offers reward for information about young dad’s death

WOODBRIDGE NJ - Johnny Kukuch Jr., 31, was killed on Route 1 South in Woodbridge on Aug.13 when a dark-colored crossover or SUV struck him and kept going.

His family is now begging for answers about the accident.

"Accidents happen, just please help us," Jennifer Bentivegna, Kukuch's sister.

Kukuch's family has started a GoFundMe page to raise money for a reward.

He leaves behind an 8-year-old son.

"He’s wondering who is going to take him trick or treating now and why his dad can’t go to football games," said Bentivegna. "Let us heal the proper way. Just please come forward."

The family said all they know so far about the crash is that Kukuch was out with friends that night, and was later walking alone on the shoulder of Route 1 when he was struck.

The accident happened at approximately 1:30 a.m.

The car that hit him is believed to have front-end damage on the passenger side.

"We just want some information. We just want someone to come forward," said John Bentivegna, Kukuch's brother-in-law.

"Right now it’s just an open wound."

The family said they also plan to post their plea up on a billboard on Route 1.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Woodbridge Police Department at (732) 634-7700 or the Middlesex County Prosecutor's office at (732)745-8842.