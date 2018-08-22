Police union wants to offer $500 reward to those who help NYPD

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — In an effort to motivate civilians to stop filming cops and help them instead, the Sergeants Benevolent Association plans to announce efforts Wednesday to reward $500 to those who step in.

“Far too often we see police officers engaged in violent struggles with perpetrators while members of the public stand by and take videos of the incident with their cell phone cameras,” police union president Ed Mullins said in a news release. “This has got to stop, and hopefully this program will incentivize Good Samaritans to do the right thing.”

The police union is working with Sen. Martin Golden (R-Brooklyn) to incentivize civilians to assist law enforcement personnel engaged in violent confrontations with those resisting arrest, according to the SBA.

Details about the plan to reward civilians with $500 have not been released, and are expected to be unveiled at a 10:30 a.m. news conference that you can watch here and on PIX11's Facebook page.

So far, the police department is against the idea proposed by the officers' union.

“The NYPD encourages people to support their cops by calling 911. The department doesn’t want to see people put in harm’s way unnecessarily to collect a reward,” a department spokesperson told the NYPost.