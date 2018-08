Stamford, Conn. — Americares is a health-focused relief and development organization that saves lives and improves health for people affected by poverty or disaster

Among those receiving aid from Americares is Puerto Rico and Texas, almost a year after they were hit by Hurricane Maria and Hurricane Harvey.

Each year, Americares reaches an average of 90 countries and all 50 U.S. states with life-changing health programs, medicine and medical supplies. They respond to about 30 disasters a year.

