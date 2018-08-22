Neighbors complain of smell coming from $1M ‘Zombie Home’ in Staten Island

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

One home in Staten Island doesn't fit in with its million dollar neighbors.

The house, located at 76 Joline Avenue, has been abandoned for months. But before that, squatters lived there. What’s left behind is rotting garbage, overgrown weeds and a front porch that is falling apart.

The pool in the backyard is filled with a green slime and old furniture.

"It definitely needs to be taken care of," said Dennis, who lives two doors down. "It's bad."

PIX11 searched city records and found seven complaints were made with the Department of Buildings about the home in the last year. There are 12 open violations with the DOB and the last owner owes the city over $58,000 in penalties.

The last owner of the home could not be reached for comment.