Man who pistol whipped, tried to rape woman in Brooklyn Wendy’s parking lot is arrested: police

CYPRESS PARK, Brooklyn — A man accused of pistol whipping a woman and trying to rape her in a Wendy’s parking lot after she got in his vehicle thinking it was a livery car has been arrested, police said Wednesday.

David Ramones, 26, of South Ozone Park in Queens, face charges of rape, menacing, assault and criminal possession of a weapon, according to police.

The 39-year-old victim, who is believed to have been intoxicated, got into the car early on Aug. 6 in front of a Fulton Street address, police sources said. She thought it was her a car she’d called for with an app.

The driver took her around the corner to the parking lot of a Wendy’s, then beat her face and chest with a gun, an NYPD spokesperson said. She fought the man off when he tried to rape her. He got back in the driver’s seat and took the woman to a third location where he forced her out of the car. She went to a hospital and was treated for bruising to her face and torso.

Detectives and community members worked together to apprehend the man, NYPD Chief Dermot Shea tweeted.

Detectives and community working together to apprehend another sexual predator. Thank you to all New Yorkers who called in tips. #YourCityYourCall. Your help is appreciated and together we are Crimestoppers! #Brooklyn #ENY @NYPD75Pct @NYPDSVU @NYPDChiefofDept pic.twitter.com/eOxPZ9xxjT — Chief Dermot F. Shea (@NYPDDetectives) August 21, 2018

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).