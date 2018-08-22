Man shot three times while attempting to flee assault in the Bronx

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MORRISANIA, the Bronx — Police are searching for the man accused of shooting another man several times in the Bronx.

It happened on Aug. 17 at about 8:40 p.m. as a 40-year-old man was approached by another man in front of 981 Union Ave. in Morrisania.

The victim was then struck in the head with a firearm, police said.

As the victim tried fleeing the assault, the individual discharged his firearm three times, striking the victim in the buttocks and leg, according to authorities.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).