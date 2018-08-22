Man masturbates in front of woman inside East Harlem elevator: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan — Police are searching for the man accused of exposing himself in front of a woman in East Harlem last month.

It happened on July 21 at about 9:55 p.m. when an unidentified man entered an elevator inside a building along First Avenue and East 124th Street.

A 23-year-old woman entered the elevator and when the doors closed, the individual masturbated in front of the woman, according to police.

When the doors opened on the 13th floor, the individual ran off and fled the building in an unknown location.

The victim was not injured during the incident.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).