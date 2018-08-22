‘I’m ready to party’: Post Malone speaks out after plane makes emergency landing

TETERBORO, N.J. — Rapper Post Malone told TMZ he’s happy to be alive and ready to party after the aircraft he was in had to make an emergency landing Tuesday.

The private plane blew two tires during takeoff at a small New Jersey airport then headed to an airport in Massachusetts before making a successful emergency landing in upstate New York.

The Gulfstream IV jet carried 16 passengers, including the rapper.

Following the aircraft’s safe landing, Post Malone told TMZ he “hates flying” while going into detail about the incident.

During the flight, the rapper said he sent a group text saying “I love you” to family and friends in case the outcome took a turn for the worse.

He was appreciative of the pilot and co-pilot, joking that they can get whatever they want from him.

“i landed guys. thank you for your prayers. can’t believe how many people wished death on me on this website. f— you. but not today,” he wrote in a tweet.

In a message to fans, Post Malone tells them to “Live your life.”

The five-hour ordeal began shortly after takeoff, when the pilot realized what had happened and began circling Teterboro Airport for about 30 minutes trying to burn off fuel before the jet was diverted.

The jet was initially headed to London Luton Airport in Luton, England.

Post Malone had been in New York to attend the MTV Video Music Awards Monday night, where he took home an award for “Song of the Year.”