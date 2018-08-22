Heavy rain may flood Newark streets Wednesday

NEWARK, N.J. — Motorists are being warned about potentially flooded streets in Newark as heavy rains are expected to move into the area Wednesday.

Drivers are asked to avoid specific areas, and those that look potentially flooded, because they may become stranded, the Department of Public Safety warned.

Any streets with high waters could be flooded, according to the department.

Streets at high risk for flooding include:

Clay Street and McCarter Highway

South Street and Van Buren Street

Jefferson and Chestnut Streets

State Street near Broad Street

Jabez and Backus Streets

357 Wilson Avenue

Manufacturers Place and Hyatt Street

Magazine Street and Avenue L

Avenue L and Wilson Avenue

Ferry and Foundry Streets

Norfolk Street

Orange Street

Nesbitt Street

McClellan and Frelinghuysen Avenue, and

Frelinghuysen Avenue and the Route 21 underpass

In case of blackouts, people are urged to use flashlights instead of candles.

Isolated showers with a chance for thunderstorms are expected in Newark Wednesday, mostly before 2 p.m.

Similar weather is expected in nearby New York City.

Highs in both areas are forecast to be in the mid 80s. Thursday will see cooler temperatures in the high 70s and clearing skies.