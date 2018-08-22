Gunman trying to kill ex-girlfriend fatally shoots man at Long Branch restaurant: cops

LONG BRANCH, N.J. — Authorities say a man seeking to kill his ex-girlfriend at a restaurant fatally shot a man who was sitting with the woman and several members of her family.

Monmouth County prosecutors say 40-year-old Miguel Leal Camara also tried to disarm a police officer during a struggle involving several people who tried to subdue him.

Prosecutors say Camara entered a restaurant in Long Branch around 3 p.m. Tuesday and walked over to a table where 45-year-old Marco Antonio Rosa Moreira was sitting. They say he then shot the Ocean Township man in the head and tried to kill his ex-girlfriend, who wasn’t injured.

Authorities say the woman had a restraining order against Camara.

She and her family members struggled with Camara, attempting to take his gun away, prosecutors said. A passerby flagged down a police officer who’d been driving nearby. The officer rushed in and attempted to subdue Camara, who allegedly tried to take the officer’s gun.

Camara was taken into custody after additional officers arrived on scene.

The 40-year-old Long Branch man faces numerous counts including murder, attempted murder and weapons offenses. It wasn’t known Wednesday if Camara has retained an attorney.