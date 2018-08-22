Fire erupts at 3-story Brooklyn building

PROSPECT PARK SOUTH, Brooklyn — Crews are battling a fire that erupted at a Brooklyn building early Wednesday.

Fire officials received a call shortly after 3:30 a.m. about the blaze that broke out on the first floor of a three-story building on 453 Coney Island Avenue in Prospect Park South.

The mixed occupancy building has a tire shop on the first floor and residential apartments on the two upper floors, according to Google Maps.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Red Cross is on scene, assisting four households consisting of 11 people with temporary housing and emergency funding, officials said.

The organization is also inviting those displaced to meet with a Red Cross case worker for additional assistance including referrals for long-term housing.