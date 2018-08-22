Break-ins at Bronx building lead to more flooding for 4th day in a row

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THE BRONX -- For the fourth day in a row, the Morrisania Air Rights Building on Park Avenue experienced flooding, but this time it was caused by a thief, and not aging infrastructure, according to a city spokesperson.

A New York City Housing Authority spokesperson confirms Wednesday the 17th floor had flooding because thieves tried to steal a washing machine. The incident flooded several apartments, official were on site helping residents cope. On Tuesday, a pipe burst on the 12th floor.

“We inherited a hot mess in NYCHA. For this flooding to stop, over the last three days, we have to identify a source. The pipes are very old,” said Councilmember Vanessa Gibson of the Bronx.

There are 20 floors in the building. Families say there was a leak on the 20th floor Sunday, then a leak on the 17th floor on Monday, and then a leak on the 12th floor on Tuesday. Petra Francis, age 106, says she was praying when water started to flood her home on the 10th floor.

“It was crazy,” said Francis. “You can’t have a soul or a heart and watch what’s happening and do nothing."

"This is a turning point for NYCHA,” said Assemblyman Michael Blake of the Bronx.

A NYCHA spokesperson says, “Staff are onsite again Tuesday repairing a new leak. We are also going door-to-door to check on residents and provide any assistance they may need. We understand the frustration of our residents during this time and appreciate their understanding as we strive to complete all necessary repairs.”

