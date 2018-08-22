75-year-old man fatally struck in Brooklyn

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn — A pedestrian was fatally struck in Brooklyn early Wednesday.

It happened at about 12:10 a.m. along Surf Avenue and W. 33rd Street in Coney Island.

Officers arrived to find a 75-year-old man unconscious and unresponsive laying in the roadway, police said.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, said authorities.

Investigation revealed the pedestrian was squatting in the center of Surf Avenue when he fell backwards into westbound traffic and was struck by a 2005 Mercedes-Benz, police said.

The driver, identified as 50-year-old Alon Dayan, remained at the scene.

He was taken into custody for a suspended driver’s license, according to police.

Dayan faces charges of aggravated unlicensed operating and operating a vehicle with a suspended license.