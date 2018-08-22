Robber steals jewelry, cash from Flushing building

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLUSHING, Queens — Police are searching for the man accused of breaking into a Queens business earlier this month.

The first incident occurred on Aug. 11 at about 2 a.m. inside the 329 Services Corp. along 133-43 Roosevelt Ave. in Flushing.

An unidentified man gained entry through the rear window and removed costume jewelry and about $100 in cash from the 50-year-old male victim, police said.

Six days later, while the victim was home, he noticed through his camera that the same man returned to the location, according to police.

The individual removed $20 in cash and fled by foot through the front door, said authorities.

The individual is described to be about 40 years old and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, pants and work boots.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).