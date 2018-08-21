Petition demands speed cameras in school zones be turned back on

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan-Weeks before school starts again, parents, students and city leaders are demanding that speed cameras be turned back on in school zones.

Comptroller Scott Stringer and Transportation Alternatives announced on Tuesday a petition calling for the cameras to be reinstated.

The State legislature ended its session in June without reauthorizing an extension of a program that put speed cameras in school zones to prevent dangerous driving in the area, putting the lives of over a million students at risk.

The Department of Transportation recently found that over 130,000 drivers exceeded the speed limit by more than 10 miles per hour during school hours since the cameras were shut off on July 25.

The goal is to have the cameras turned back by Sept. 5, before the first day of school.