Mystery shooter is firing at luxury Upper East Side apartment building: police

UPPER EAST SIDE — Residents of a luxury high-rise building on the Upper East Side are living in fear after a mystery shooter fired bullets into apartment windows twice in the last week.

Two residents had their windows shattered after shots were fired into their One East River Place apartments, police sources told PIX11 News. Residents of the high-rise building, located on 72nd Street between York Avenue and FDR Drive, are now using plywood to shield their apartments from incoming bullets.

The first shooting happened at about 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 14. A man living on the 14th floor woke up after a gunshot shattered his window. Police found bullet fragments on the living room floor.

Two days later, a woman living on the 32nd floor was sleeping when a gunshot shattered her window at about 1 a.m.

Both apartments face the river and are on the same side of the building.

Neither tenant was injured. Investigators are looking into the shooter possibly being on Roosevelt Island.