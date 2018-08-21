Mystery gunman shooting at luxury Upper East Side apartment building: police

UPPER EAST SIDE — Residents living in a luxury high rise building on the Upper East Side are living in fear after a mystery gunman fired shots into the building’s windows two times in the last week.

Two residents had their windows shattered after shots were fired into their One East River Place apartments, police sources told PIX11.

The first incident happened last Tuesday at about 11:30 p.m. A man living on the 14th floor woke up after a gunshot shattered his window. Police found bullet residue on the living room floor.

Two days after the first incident, a woman living on the 32nd floor was sleeping when a gunshot shattered her window at about 1 a.m.

Both apartments face the river and are on the same side of the building.

Neither tenant was injured. Investigators are looking into the shooter possibly being on Roosevelt island.