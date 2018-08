Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK -- Artist are creating murals around New York City, with walls and security gates being prime canvas, and a big project is expanding this summer to Harlem and Brooklyn.

100 Gates Project began in 2014 when artists had an idea for the Lower East Side neighborhood. More than 100 locations have been painted.

John Carr talked to PIX11 News outside a location on 125th Street in Harlem.