Suspect in Mollie Tibbetts disappearance was in U.S. illegally: police

IOWA — A man in the U.S. illegally has been charged with murder in the death of Iowa college student Mollie Tibbetts, authorities said.

A charge of first-degree murder has been filed against Cristhian Bahena Rivera, 24. The charge carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison if convicted.

Investigators said they used surveillance video in tracking down Rivera. The video showed Tibbetts jogging in a rural area near her hometown of Brooklyn as well as Rivera’s car.

Authorities said the suspect led them to where the body was located. The woman’s remains were found in a cornfield.

A body that officials think is that of Mollie Tibbetts was found Tuesday, DCI Special Agent in Charge Rick Rahn said.

Tibbetts had been missing since July 18.

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.