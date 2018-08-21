Man, woman charged after fatal Hell’s Kitchen stabbing: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HELL'S KITCHEN — Two people have been charged in connection to Monday morning's deadly Hell's Kitchen stabbing, police said.

David Gamble, 54, and Chantel Davis, 39, were arrested Monday night and charged with murder.

The victim, an unidentified man in his 30s, was found by a cab driver lying in the middle of West 46th Street near Ninth Avenue shortly after 3 a.m. on Monday. He suffered a stab wound to his chest and was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Gamble and Davis live in a homeless hotel on West 45th Street, one block away from where the attack occurred. In 2017, Mayor de Blasio announced the city's plans to close the midtown shelter due to high levels of violence, crime and drug use.

According to police records, Gamble has 40 previous arrests for violent crimes and drug charges dating back to 1985. Davis has 37 arrests dating back to 2002, mostly for petit larceny and prostitution.

Police have not specified a motive.

The investigation is ongoing.