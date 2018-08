Please enable Javascript to watch this video

East Rutherford, NJ - The Jets are gearing up to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Super Bowl III. This morning the franchise unveiled their Jets Uncorked: Championship Reserve wine, to commemorate the occasion.

The team has many other new partnerships throughout the season, including the WWE and Marvel Comics. For more information: click here.

The home opener is scheduled for September 16th at 1 pm, where there will be a Jets flag giveaway.