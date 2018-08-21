Cyclist wanted after beating pedestrian with bike chain in Hell’s Kitchen: police

HELL’S KITCHEN, Manhattan — Police are looking for a cyclist in Hell’s Kitchen who is accused of leaving a pedestrian in critical condition after punching him with a bike chain.

Police said the two men were arguing on the corner of West 44th Street and Ninth Avenue shortly before 9 p.m. on July 26. The 22-year-old victim was walking away when the man wrapped his bike chain around his fist and punched him in the back of the head.

First responders transported the victim to the hospital in critical condition.

The man, described to be about 5 feet 7 inches to 8 inches tall, was last seen riding a blue 10-speed bike and wearing a black backpack with the word “RELAY” printed on it. Relay, a delivery service, It was not immediately known if the man works for the company.

Anyone with information can submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).