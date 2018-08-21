‘Breaking Bad,’ ‘Better Call Saul’ NYC fans can order Los Pollos Hermanos for free

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Have you ever wanted to eat food from Los Pollos Hermanos, the famous fast-food restaurant in "Breaking Bad" and "Better Call Saul?"

Fans of the shows are in luck. Through this Wednesday, customers can order a chicken mini-meal on the Postmates app in New York City and Los Angeles.

The free delivery is part of a partnership with AMC to promote the fourth season of "Better Call Saul."

Viewers won’t be surprised that this limited edition box comes with fried chicken and curly fries. Even characters in the show, like Los Pollos Hermanos owner Gustavo Fring, are celebrating the meals.

Orders will be available while supplies last.