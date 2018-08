Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THE BRONX — Sandra Ortiz lives at the Betances Houses in the Bronx and says she wears a mask when she goes into her bathroom.

“I have mold, mildew, and mushrooms. It’s been close to two years,” said Ortiz.

A spokesperson for the New York City Housing Authority says the management team had a vendor issue, and this week managers with be in touch with Ortiz about repairs.

PIX11 news will stay on the story.

If you have a story, upload a video or pictures to Monica Morales on Facebook.