‘Not today, buddy’: Mom catches man spying on daughter in store dressing room

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – A mother tracked down a man who was allegedly spying on her 12-year-old daughter in a dressing room then shared the video online, authorities said.

Salt Lake City police arrested Jorge Leon-Alfaro, 36, after witnesses said he tried to record the girl from an adjacent dressing room stall inside the Rue 21 store at Brickyard Plaza in Salt Lake City on Saturday, according to KSTU.

The girl's mother tracked down the man and recorded her comments to him as she waited for police to arrive.

“This right here is what a predator looks like,” the woman says in the video. “I caught this guy underneath my daughter's stall while she was changing at Rue 21.”

The emotional video was uploaded to Facebook and has been viewed more than 4 million times.

“Not today, buddy. Not today," the woman says in the video. “I'm going to make sure your face gets out, so that you're not in any more stalls, looking under little girls dressing.”

Salt Lake City police said they had witness statements and enough evidence to make an arrest.

“People are aware of what's going on and paying attention,” said Detective Greg Wilking, of the Salt Lake City Police Department. “Other people were paying attention, too, and saw similar things that concerned them and that led to his arrest.”

Leon-Alfaro faces felony charges of voyeurism of a child under 14.

“I’m going to be at every, single court date,” the woman told him in the video.

Police could not confirm if Leon-Alfaro has any prior arrests for this type of crime.