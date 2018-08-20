Suspect on the loose after deadly Hell’s Kitchen stabbing: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HELL'S KITCHEN, Manhattan — Police are searching for a suspect in Hell's Kitchen after a man was fatally stabbed early Monday morning, police said.

The incident happened at about 3 a.m. on the corner of 9th Avenue and 46th Street.

The sole witness—a cab driver—was driving on West 46th Street when he saw an object in the middle of the road. Salman Malik told PIX11 he thought it was just garbage, but realized it was a man after he moved closer.

Malik approached the man, thinking he was drunk. He lifted the man's shirt up and noticed he was stabbed in the chest. Malik said the victim was grasping for air and stopped breathing after 60 seconds.

The cab driver called 911. First responders gave the victim CPR and he was transported to a hospital where he later died.

The victim did not have any identification on him. Police said the man appeared to be in his 30s.

Malik told PIX11 he saw someone running east toward Times Square. Police did not release any suspect information.

The investigation is ongoing.