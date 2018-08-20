Long Island firefighter accused of arson

BETHPAGE, N.Y. — A firefighter has been arrested on arson charges in connection with a spate of fires in Bethpage, Long Island.
Nassau County police say 20-year-old Christopher Cordeiro is to be arraigned on Monday in First District Court in Hempstead. Information on his lawyer wasn’t immediately available.
Police say Cordeiro is a member of the Bethpage Fire Department. They say he used a Molotov cocktail to set fire to a sump in June last year. He’s also accused of setting fires to a dumpster in March and an abandoned house, a wooded area and a shed in August. No injuries were reported.
Police say Cordeiro was arrested at the Bethpage fire house.
He is accused in the following incidents:
- June 25, 2017 – Across from 25 Arthur Avenue – Molotov cocktail fire in a sump
- March 1, 2018 – 67 West Millpage Drive – Dumpster fire
- Aug. 5, 2018 – 285 Stewart Avenue – Abandoned house fire
- Aug. 10, 2018 – Next to 96 Broadway – Wooded area fire
- Aug. 19, 2018 – 121 North Hermann Avenue – Shed fire