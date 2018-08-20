Intoxicated driver crashes into fire vehicle, causing man to suffer broken jaw: Nassau County police

HICKSVILLE, N.Y. — A man accused of driving while intoxicated, crashing into a fire vehicle and causing a man to suffer a broken jaw was under arrest Monday.

Stan Lee, 27, of Hicksville, was arrested at his home on Friendly Way after fleeing the scene of a collision involving a Hicksville Fire Department vehicle, according to Nassau County Police Department officials.

Police were on patrol Sunday around 11:55 p.m. when they said they spotted a Hicksville Fire Department vehicle with rear damage and a Chevrolet vehicle with extensive front-end damage stopped in the intersection of East Marie Street and Broadway.

Investigators concluded the fire vehicle had its lights and sirens on when it moved west on East Marie and was struck on the rear driver side by the Chevy.

The sole passenger of the Chevy, a 22-year-old man, suffered a broken jaw and lacerated lip, police said.

The driver of the fire vehicle had back pain, but refused treatment, and its two passengers said they were unharmed.

Lee is accused of driving the Chevy and fleeing the scene. He was later found at his home, suffering facial trauma, and hospitalized and arrested.

The Hicksville man faces charges of aggravated unlicensed operation, leaving the scene of an incident and operating a motor vehicle by an unlicensed driver, police said.