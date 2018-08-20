Harlem cycle touches the soul of its members

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARLEM — It’s the first and only boutique indoor cycling studio in the heart of uptown Manhattan.

Aside from their detailed cardio sessions, Harlem Cycle prides itself on being a no judgement zone, free of mirrors, where members can enjoy a supportive environment.

Tammeca Rochester—a single mom and former Senior Brand Manager at Colgate Palmolive—turned her entrepreneur dreams into a reality when she opened Harlem Cycle. She bases the core of her business around four principles: culture, convenience, commitment and community.

Visit here to find a class schedule.