Goats roam subway tracks in Brooklyn: MTA

BROOKLYN — Two goats are roaming subway tracks in Brooklyn, MTA officials said Monday.

The lost animals walked along the N train’s Eighth Avenue stop in Sunset Park, but are “on the run,” MTA officials said.

An image of the pair has been tweeted with the caption, “Two very baaaaad boys.”

“They’re safe and not currently affecting service, but they are on the run,” according to the NYC subway’s Twitter account.

Commuters are facing N train delays because of an unrelated switch issue at Canal Street.

A new one for us (we think): Two goats are roaming along the N line tracks in Brooklyn. They’re safe and not currently affecting service, but they are on the run. We’ll keep you posted. — NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) August 20, 2018

