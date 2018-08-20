Bodies of father, 9-year-old son found after pair is swept away by NY river

NEW YORK — The bodies of a father and his 9-year-old son have been found after the pair vanished into the water while rafting on a river in Orange County, state police said Monday.

Marco Avila, 46, and Marcos Avila, 9, both of Queens, were last seen about 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

The younger victim and another child were rafting on the Neversink River. As the pair was returning to shore, the older victim spotted one of the kids falling out of the raft and dove in to rescue him.

The man successfully put the boy back in the raft, but the vessel flipped over and the pair didn’t resurface, state police said. A search has been underway since Saturday to find them.

On day three of the search, their bodies were found in the water near Shore Drive on the Neversink River.