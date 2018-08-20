5 helpful tricks for dealing with a fussy baby

Posted 10:02 AM, August 20, 2018, by and

Soon-to-be parents Kala Rama and Anthony Dilorenzo talk to author of "The Happiest Baby on the Block," Dr. Harvey Karp, about his five tricks for dealing with a fussy baby. Karp also walks us through one of the hardest to get right — swaddling.