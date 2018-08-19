Off-duty NYPD officer shoots armed man in wheelchair in East Flatbush: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn — An off-duty NYPD police officer shot a man in a wheelchair after he saw him shooting at a house in East Flatbush early Sunday morning, police said.

The incident happened shortly before 2:45 a.m. on East 43rd Street between Linden Boulevard and Church Avenue.

Police said the officer noticed a man in a wheelchair firing a gun toward the front of a two-story house. The officer fired back at the man, striking him once in the hip.

The 30-year-old man in the wheelchair was taken to a hospital. He is in police custody. The officer was not struck but was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

No other injuries were reported. Police recovered a .38-caliber revolver from the scene.