News Closeup: U.S.S. Intrepid marks 75th anniversary

NEW YORK — News Closeup comes to you this week from the flight deck of the U.S.S Intrepid as the ship marks the 75th anniversary of its commissioning.

The World War II-era aircraft carrier is now home to the Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum on the Hudson River off Manhattan’s West Side.

Hear from two former original Intrepid crewmembers who share their stories and experiences aboard the mighty aircraft carrier, and hear from the president of the museum Susan Marenoff- Zausner. She tells us how the museum is keeping the legacy of the Intrepid alive with exhibitions to honor, educate and inspire.