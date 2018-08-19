Man pistol whips woman, tries to rape her in Brooklyn Wendy’s parking lot

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn — A man pistol whipped a woman, then tried to rape her in a Wendy’s parking lot after she got into his vehicle, thinking it was a livery car, police said Sunday.

The 39-year-old victim, who is believe to have been intoxicated, got into the car early Monday morning on Aug. 6 in front of a Fulton Street address, police sources said. She thought it was her a car she’d called for with an app.

The driver took her around the corner to the parking lot of a Wendy’s, then beat her face and chest with a gun, an NYPD spokesperson said. She fought the man off when he tried to rape her. He got back in the driver’s seat and took the woman to a third location where he forced her out of the car. She went to a hospital and was treated for bruising to her face and torso.

No arrests have been made. Police have asked for help identifying the attacker, a man who is believed to be in his 20s. He has a thin build and was last seen wearing a baseball cap, white T-shirt and jeans.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).