Man knocks out hospital doctor with kick to the face, sets bet sheets on fire: Nassau County police

EAST MEADOW, NY — A 56-year-old hospital patient knocked out his doctor, punched a Nassau University Medical Center safety officer and then set his bet sheets on fire, police said.

Joseph Hores allegedly kicked his doctor, 54, in the face because the doctor refused to give Hores medication he wanted, officials said. Hores punched a member of the hospital security staff in the face when they intervened.

Hospital officials restrained Hores in a bed, but the patient pulled a cigarette lighter from his pocket and allegedly set his bed sheets on fire, police said. Staff at the hospital was able to put out the fire quickly.

The doctor who was kicked suffered a concussion and the guard who was punched was treated for a contusion.

Hores was charged with assault, arson and criminal mischief, police said. He was arraigned on Sunday at First District Court in Hempstead.