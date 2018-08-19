Man in serious condition after Brooklyn subway stabbing: police

BROOKLYN — A man is in serious condition after he was stabbed multiple times inside a Brooklyn subway station Saturday night, police said.

The incident happened at about 11:15 p.m. at the Ralph Avenue subway station near Fulton Street.

Police said three individuals were arguing near the subway platform when one man stabbed another multiple times in the torso.

The victim was taken to a hospital where he remains in serious condition.

Police said they took a suspect into custody. No charges have been filed.

The investigation is ongoing.